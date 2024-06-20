BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $829.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.46.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

