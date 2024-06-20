Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Energizer by 18.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Energizer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after buying an additional 71,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

