BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Update

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 16,310,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $53,460.79. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,980,783 shares in the company, valued at $13,873,288.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BARK by 27.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in BARK by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 60.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BARK stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BARK has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.60.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

