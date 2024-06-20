Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE:IVR opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $452.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

