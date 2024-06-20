Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $7.32

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.95 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,666 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.