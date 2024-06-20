Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $29.90

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.7 %

LNC stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 167,764 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

