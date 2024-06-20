Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,075 shares of company stock worth $1,328,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.44. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

