Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $72.60

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.60.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $60.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

