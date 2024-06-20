Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Shares Down 7.1%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 24,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 31,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

