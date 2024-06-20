E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 0.7%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 41,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 119,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.80.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

