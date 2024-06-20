Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Up 0.7%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 5,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 122,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Tantalus Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26.

In other Tantalus Systems news, Director Thomas Craig Liston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

