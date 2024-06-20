PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Up 1.8%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

