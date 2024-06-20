Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Down 0.4%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 14,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 24,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$138.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.06.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$29.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.44 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.2952612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

