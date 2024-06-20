Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Trading Down 4.9%

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Lightscape Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.
Lightscape Technologies Company Profile
Lightscape Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lightscape Technologies
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.