American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Down 0%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.62. 599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 3.45% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

