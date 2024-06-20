American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Down 0%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGYGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.62. 599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 3.45% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

