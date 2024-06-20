Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading Up 41.1%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 41.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

