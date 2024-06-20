Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Down 2.8%

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78). Approximately 61,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 210,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.83).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) target price on shares of Kistos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIST
Kistos Stock Down 2.8 %
Kistos Company Profile
Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kistos
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.