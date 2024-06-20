Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Down 2.8%

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78). Approximately 61,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 210,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) target price on shares of Kistos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Kistos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIST

Kistos Stock Down 2.8 %

Kistos Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of £116.00 million, a PE ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.91.

(Get Free Report)

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.