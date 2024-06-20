NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 248,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,128,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

NXU Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.

NXU Company Profile

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

