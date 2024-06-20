Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Stock Price Up 1%

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57. 8,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 73,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

Brookfield Property Preferred Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

