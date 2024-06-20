B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 4,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

