BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.14. 11,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 5,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.02.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

