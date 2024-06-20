MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 270,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 232,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -2.26.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 724.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $39,376.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,037 shares of company stock valued at $74,295. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSP Recovery stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873,651 shares during the quarter. MSP Recovery makes up 20.5% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of MSP Recovery worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

