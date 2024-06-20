Propel (TSE:PRL) Trading Down 1.1%

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.50. 53,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 70,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Propel Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

