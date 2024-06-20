Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading Up 19.1%

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 206,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 38,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTNM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTNM

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($3.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.