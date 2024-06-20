Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Shares Down 3.8%

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 6,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.21 target price on shares of Pixie Dust Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pixie Dust Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

About Pixie Dust Technologies

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

