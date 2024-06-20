Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 20,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 9,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

