DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.16. 45,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 56,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

DecisionPoint Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.03 million, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). DecisionPoint Systems had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

