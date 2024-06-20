Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JSPR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $349.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.24. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

