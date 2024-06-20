Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Raised to $10.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAN

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $307.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.