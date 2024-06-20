Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

