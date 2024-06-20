Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

