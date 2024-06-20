Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,979 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $7,629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Incyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

