HC Wainwright Increases GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target to $120.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
GOVX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $10.24.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
