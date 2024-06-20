HC Wainwright Increases GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target to $120.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GOVX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.