HC Wainwright Increases GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target to $120.00

Jun 20th, 2024

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GOVX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

