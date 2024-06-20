Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $26.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 266,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

