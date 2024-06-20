Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 162.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after buying an additional 244,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 60,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

