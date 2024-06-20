NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NiSource by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

