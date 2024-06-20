OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGE. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

