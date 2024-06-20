Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 252.11% from the stock’s current price.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

KOPN opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.57.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 239,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

