Wells Fargo & Company Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $518.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.23.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $425.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.53. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

