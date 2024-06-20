Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

ORRF opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

