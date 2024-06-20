HC Wainwright Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $20.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 383.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

ZNTL opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $294.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

