Needham & Company LLC Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $94.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

