WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $313.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $224.47 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $182.53 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,892,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

