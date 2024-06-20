Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

