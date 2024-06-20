Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.80.

POOL stock opened at $337.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.70. Pool has a 52-week low of $308.45 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth about $96,528,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

