Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day moving average is $238.12. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.