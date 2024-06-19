Modus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 344 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %
LLY stock opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $790.79 and its 200 day moving average is $723.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $894.87.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.