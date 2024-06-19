M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 285 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $567,000. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 324,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

