Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

