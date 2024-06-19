Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

